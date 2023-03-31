NTPC logs highest ever power generation of 400 bn unit in FY23

Left Menu

State-owned NTPC on Friday said it has registered the highest-ever power generation of 400 billion units -- a 10.8 per cent year-on-year growth in 2022-23.

State-owned NTPC on Friday said it has registered the highest-ever power generation of 400 billion units -- a 10.8 per cent year-on-year growth in 2022-23. ''NTPC Ltd has registered the highest-ever power generation of 400 BU in FY23, a growth of 10.80 per cent via-a-vis previous year,'' a statement said.

NTPC continues to demonstrate an upward trend in coal production from its captive mines, with coal production of 23.2 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) with a robust growth of over 65 per cent vis-a-vis the previous corresponding year, it stated.

It has taken several steps to augment the coal production from its coal mines. The use of high-capacity dumpers and an increase in the existing fleet size of excavators have allowed operational mines to increase production.

NTPC has set an ambitious goal of reaching half its installed capacity through renewable energy by 2032 to serve the nation and support its decarbonisation goals.

In the current fiscal, the company registered a growth of 24.24 per cent in a non-fossil portfolio. The NTPC Group installed capacity stands at 71,594 MW.

