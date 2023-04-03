CM urges industrialists to invest in Tripura in G-20 event

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday urged the business community of the country and abroad to invest in the state, taking advantage of natural resources and connectivity.

Business delegates from the country as well as abroad are ''keen to invest in Tripura in an electric vehicle project and also in healthcare, food processing, tea, rubber, bamboo and pharmaceutical sectors, he said. ''They want to sign memoranda of understanding (MoU) instantly with the government seeing the possibilities in various sectors,'' he said at a press conference on the sidelines of a G-20 conference on clean energy for a greener future.

The two-day conference beginning on Monday was organised at the International Fair Ground in Hapania in West Tripura district, around 10 km from Agartala.

Terming the investors' summit as ''fruitful'', Saha said the government wants to ''check the sustainability of any proposal because the volume of investment and employment possibility are the key factors''. ''One investor proposed setting up a new medical college in the state but when I ask him where from he will bring faculty members? He replied that they have a medical college and will bring faculty members from there. I disagreed with the proposal because sustainability is important to roll out any viable project,'' he said.

Addressing the conference, the CM said Tripura has already begun working on clean energy for sustainable development. ''Of the state's own power generation of 108 MW, 10 MW come from solar energy. Besides, 18 microgrid stations of solar energy have already been set up,'' he said.

Asserting that the state will ''initiate work on green hydrocarbon by using bamboo resources'', Saha said the government is keen to work with Vietnam which has been doing well in the sector.

Around 75 delegates from different G-20 nations, international organisations and NITI Aayog have joined the event on clean energy for a greener future.

Experts from the Indian National Science Academy, Indian Institute of Science (IISC), National Chemical Laboratory and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research and IIT Delhi have also participated in the event.

