"Vanakkam Chennai": PM Modi shares beautiful aerial view of city

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Tamil Nadu to launch various developmental programmes on Saturday, shared a beautiful aerial view of Chennai before his landing in the city. In the visual shared by the Prime Minister on his page on Facebook, MA Chidambaram Stadium, commonly known as the Chepauk Stadium, was visible along with Marina beach.

"Vanakkam Chennai!" PM Modi wrote on his page sharing the video. https://www.facebook.com/narendramodi/videos/1360306571396696/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-IOS_GK0T-GK1C&mibextid=5Ufylb

The Prime Minister, upon landing in the city, held a roadshow and inaugurated the new Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of Chennai International Airport. He also participated in celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai.

During the ceremony, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were present at Chennai International Airport. He also flagged off a Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Chennai.

Earlier in January, PM Modi had flagged off India's eighth Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. The inauguration of the train on the new route comes one week after the Prime Minister flagged off the latest Vande Bharat on the Bhopal-New Delhi route.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express has stops at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore stations while it covers its 660 km journey between the cities. It is pertinent to note that Vande Bharat Train is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high speed and self-propelled train set. The train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience to rail users. (ANI)

