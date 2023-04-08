Security of Ambala Cantonment will be hi-tech, 485 CCTV cameras equipped with AI will be installed: Haryana Minister

Haryana government on Saturday enabled a system equipped with modern technology to completely crack down on criminals and as a commitment to provide a crime-free environment to the people in the state, said an official release. The new system has been developed successfully after continuous efforts of the State's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, said the statement.

"On the lines of Smart City Security, CCTV cameras equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled and facial recognition application will be installed now in Ambala, which will issue alerts as soon as the face of suspected criminals and terrorists matches with the sketch and photo. The cameras will work on optical fibre cable and its live transmission will be under CCTV control", reads the statement. Home Minister Anil Vij said, "For the security of Ambala Cantonment, 485 CCTV cameras will be installed at 143 locations which will be equipped with HD (high definition) night vision. In these, 265 CCTV cameras will be installed at 67 locations in Ambala Cantt police station area, 83 CCTV cameras at 34 locations in Padav police station area and 137 CCTV cameras at 42 locations in Maheshnagar police station area."

Home Minister Vij discussed this project with IG Sibash Kabiraj of Ambala Range and SP Jashnadeep Singh Randhawa of Ambala at his residence earlier today and gave directions to start the works soon. Home Minister further added that with the installation of CCTV cameras, the Ambala Cantonment will get security from every area. Security will be strengthened by the installation of HD CCTV cameras, as well as the traffic management system in the cantonment will also be better.

IG Sibash Kabiraj and SP Jashnadeep Singh Randhawa, while discussing the project of installation of CCTVs with Home Minister Anil Vij in detail, said that the locations where CCTV cameras are planned to be installed and how in future these CCTV cameras will become a milestone in the security of Ambala Cantonment. Police officials apprised Home Minister Anil Vij during the discussion that the control room for CCTV cameras to be installed at various locations would be in Ambala Cantonment Police Station and entire activities can be monitored through cameras. There will also be a recording arrangement and the backup of the recording will be stored on the hard drive.

"The traffic lights installed by the Municipal Council on Jagadhri Road in Ambala Cantonment will also be connected with CCTV cameras. Its direct advantage will be that CCTV cameras with sensors will automatically detect traffic when it is less or more and set the traffic light timer. With the installation of CCTV cameras at the traffic lights, a close watch can be kept on the drivers who disobey the rules", the officials said. According to the officials, CCTV cameras will also keep an eye on over-speeding drivers and on the lines of Chandigarh if cameras detect over-speeding vehicles, the challan will also reach home directly at the registered address. The project will reduce the speed of over-speeding vehicles and improve safety on the roads in the Ambala cantonment.

Ambala Cantonment is a major stronghold of the Army and Air Force. Apart from this, an extensive network of railways is in Ambala Cantonment. In addition to this, Ambala's borders touch many states in terms of road connectivity and Ambala Cantonment is like a main terminal for commuting. This is the reason that a project to install CCTV cameras was prepared to strengthen the security here, said Home Minister Vij. (ANI)

