Left Menu

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

UN News | Updated: 11-04-2023 08:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 08:45 IST
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants
An unprecedented number of Venezuelan refugees and migrants have entered northern Brazil since 2017; the way they have been welcomed and dealt with at a UN-run facility has been praised as a model for the region. ![A Venezuelan girl waits at a reception centre in Pacaraima, a city in northern Brazil that lies across the Venezuelan border.](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Collections/Embargoed/04-04-2023-IOM- Venezuela-migrants-02.jpg/image560x340cropped.jpg) A Venezuelan girl waits at a reception centre in northern Brazil. More than 800,000 Venezuelans have come to Brazil in recent years, seeking medical attention, food, and new opportunities. When they cross the northern border, they are offered overnight accommodation, food, protection, and hygiene services at the International Organization for Migration's (IOM) Reception and Support Post (PRA) in Pacaraima as part of the Operação Acolhida, or Operation Welcome programme. Find out more about Operação Acolhida, and the people it is supporting, here.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023