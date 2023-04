From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

An unprecedented number of Venezuelan refugees and migrants have entered northern Brazil since 2017; the way they have been welcomed and dealt with at a UN-run facility has been praised as a model for the region. ![A Venezuelan girl waits at a reception centre in Pacaraima, a city in northern Brazil that lies across the Venezuelan border.](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Collections/Embargoed/04-04-2023-IOM- Venezuela-migrants-02.jpg/image560x340cropped.jpg) A Venezuelan girl waits at a reception centre in northern Brazil. More than 800,000 Venezuelans have come to Brazil in recent years, seeking medical attention, food, and new opportunities. When they cross the northern border, they are offered overnight accommodation, food, protection, and hygiene services at the International Organization for Migration's (IOM) Reception and Support Post (PRA) in Pacaraima as part of the Operação Acolhida, or Operation Welcome programme. Find out more about Operação Acolhida, and the people it is supporting, here.

Visit UN News for more.