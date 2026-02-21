Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lula Elevate India-Brazil Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva engaged in crucial bilateral talks in the Indian capital, marking a significant enhancement in India-Brazil relations. President Lula's state visit, which included key economic and diplomatic engagements, aims to bolster trade, investment, and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to deepen India-Brazil relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva engaged in bilateral discussions on Saturday at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Their meeting comes amid a state visit by President Lula, marked by significant diplomatic and economic engagements.

A ceremonial welcome was extended to President Lula at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he was received with due honors. The ceremony included the Guard of Honour, acknowledging Brazil's state visit to India. President Lula also met with key Indian leaders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit.

President Lula's itinerary included the inauguration of the first Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency office in New Delhi, designed to boost Brazilian exports and attract foreign investments. India's organization of the upcoming AI Impact Summit 2026 received commendation from Brazil's envoy, Kenneth da Nobrega. He praised the burgeoning rapport between Lula and Modi, describing their relationship as both collegial and friendly, reinforcing not only their personal chemistry but also diplomatic ties.

