Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh reports 104 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Himachal Pradesh reported 104 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 2074, the state health department informed through a bulletin on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 15-04-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 22:04 IST
Himachal Pradesh reports 104 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh reported 104 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 2074, the state health department informed through a bulletin on Saturday. No death was reported in the past 24 hours while the recovery count stands at 174.

A total of 1296 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Earlier on Thursday, amid the increasing COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, the state government decided to make wearing masks mandatory in hospitals.

A presentation of the Covid preparedness in the state was given by the health department at the state Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet has also appealed to the people not to panic as the virus is mild. Cabinet Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said," Today cabinet has made it mandatory to wear masks in the hospitals so that there is nothing to panic about, the situation is normal in the state, and everything is under control".

Meanwhile, a total of 10,753 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country, marking a marginal dip from Friday's count of 11,109 cases, as per the daily bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks abortion pill curbs; Philips clarifies respiratory device replacement numbers after new FDA rebuke and more

Reuters Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Alito temporarily blocks a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023