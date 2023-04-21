Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik launches heavy lift logistics drone

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched the first of its kind heavy lift logistics drone, made by Odisha-based start-up 'BonV Aero', which has the capacity to transport 50kg over 10kms. The Chief Minister was at the opening day of 'Odisha Skill Conclave 2023', where he also took a trial of the drone.

BonV Aero is an IIT Mandi, AIC CV Raman Global University, Odisha and NITI Aayog-backed venture building Electric Aerial Vehicles for Cargo transportation. Satyabrata Satapathy, the co-founder and CEO of BonV Aero said during the event, "Start-up has successfully done a trial of this 'RM001' Electric Aerial Vehicle carrying 50-kilogram cargo at the altitude of 8000-10,000 feet in the Tawang of Eastern Command of the Indian Army forward post in Arunachal Pradesh. Next, a high altitude trial on 14,000-16,000 feet will be done".

"In its next phase, the startup aims to develop its flagship platform 'RM002' that can transport 200 kilograms of freight over 40 kilometres," he added. He further said that these multi-utility air vehicles are very helpful in the disaster response and the movement of any kind of cargo or goods where surface logistics are either unfavourable or time-consuming.

"If we talk about Odisha, which is highly disaster-prone and undergoes cyclones and floods on regular bases, it can be useful in that situation. It is also many times cheaper than the current alternatives, so it will help to improve accessibility and efficiency of logistics solutions, especially in the remote and hilly terrains," Satapathy added. (ANI)

