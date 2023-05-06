Left Menu

Manipur violence: Victims at Moirang relief camp worried about their families, future

Residents of Churachandpur in violence-hit Manipur who were taking shelter in a relief camp at Moirang, said they are worried about their families and their future.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 19:47 IST
Residents of Churachandpur at a shelter camp in Moirang after Manipur violence (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Churachandpur in violence-hit Manipur who were taking shelter in a relief camp at Moirang, said they are worried about their families and their future. A resident of Churachandpur, at a relief camp in Moirang, said, "I am worried about my home. I worry that they will burn down our house. My father and brother are still there."

Hundreds of people had taken refuge in a shelter camp in Moirang, Manipur after miscreants burned their houses down during the violence. Another local woman narrating her ordeal said, "...I don't know what will I do in future. I get tense by thinking of it."

While Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that the Centre is taking all possible steps to reduce the violence in Manipur and bring the state back to normalcy, the law minister urged the people of Manipur to maintain peace. While talking to reporters, Rijiju said, "Unfortunately there is violence happening in Manipur. The centre and Home Minister steps are taking steps to end the violence. Home Minister is continuously monitoring the situation in Manipur."

He added that he had received several phone calls from Chief Ministers and other leaders regarding the Manipur violence. He said, "The Centre is taking all possible actions. It is very unfortunate. Many people have died and losses have been incurred. We are all brothers. People should live in unity. People in Manipur should maintain brotherhood. Issues can be solved through dialogue. Under the Modi regime, the northeast has gone very far in terms of development." He further said, "Through this violence, the most significant loss is made to youth, women and development. Development in the beautiful northeast can be made successful only if peace strives." He stated, "As Union minister from the northeastern community, I urge the people of Manipur to maintain peace. Everyone should contribute to bringing back peace in Manipur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

