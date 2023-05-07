Writers, academics listen to poet-diplomat Abhay K discussing 'The Book of Bihari Literature' in Patna

Left Menu

A legion of writers, thinkers and professors gathered in Patna on Saturday to listen to poet-diplomat Abhay K talking about his recently released anthology 'The Book of Bihari Literature'.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 23:14 IST
Poet-diplomat Abhay K in Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A legion of writers, thinkers and professors gathered in Patna on Saturday to listen to poet-diplomat Abhay K talking about his recently released anthology 'The Book of Bihari Literature'. The anthology consists of translations into English of short stories and poems written in Bihar's ten languages, viz Magahi, Bhojpuri, Maithili, Angika, Vajjika, Hindi, Urdu, Farsi, Pali and Sanskrit, covering a span of 2600 years.

Abhay K was in conversation with Patna Women's College Assistant Prof Divya Gautam. Eminent writers like Ratneshwar, Kumar Mukul, Dhananjay Shrotriya, Ajit Pradhan, Santosh Dixit, Anamika Pandey, Bhavna Sekhar, academicians Prof Rana Singh, Prof Ram Bhagwan Singh, Prof Samir Sharma and Prof Anil Prasad among others graced the occasion with their presence.

The event was organised by The Write Circle, Patna headed by Anvita Pradhan and was sponsored by Prabha Khaitan Foundation with active support from Ehasas Women, Patna led by Anubha Priya. Speaking on the occasion, Abhay K said that translations from regional languages into English is as important as the original works in these languages. He also added that he edited The Book of Bihari Literature to take Bihari Literature to the world.

The discussion of the book was followed by an engaging question-answer session and book signing by the editor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

