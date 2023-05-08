Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 15:02 IST
Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES :- BLACK PEPPER READY 510 / 575 GINGER BLEACHED -- GINGER UNBLEACHED 330 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8800 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 8600 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 13000 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 11500 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1780 T.P ------------
