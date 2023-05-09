OTM Mumbai emerges as the leading travel trade show in India as well as Asia, in a survey carried out by Ipsos

OTM Mumbai has achieved preeminence as the top travel trade show in India and Asia, breaking records in size and quality in the post-pandemic era.

Fairfest Media Ltd., the largest and oldest travel trade show organizer in India and the owners of OTM Mumbai, commissioned Ipsos, the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people, to carry out the study. The study aimed to assess the satisfaction of Exhibitors, Buyers, and Trade Visitors who participated in OTM 2023, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The survey revealed that OTM has surpassed its competition, with 62% considering it to be the leading travel trade show in India and 50% considering it to be #1 in Asia, surpassing SATTE at 34% and 26% respectively. ITB Asia was voted by 20% as leading in Asia.

Among those who said OTM is better than SATTE, the same was reflected in all the predefined attributes such as ambience, location and cleanliness of the venue; profiles of the visitors and the exhibitors, relevance of the sessions, and food service, by a huge margin.

Among those who attended both OTM '23 and SATTE '23, majority (52%) of the respondents felt that OTM gave them better ROI than SATTE; only 22% felt SATTE gave them better ROI, in terms of money or time invested.

OTM Mumbai was also rated positively in comparison to the leading travel trade shows in the world, like ITB Berlin and WTM London, with 77% rating it as Good or Better, by those who have attended both OTM '23 and SATTE '23.

The next OTM Mumbai is scheduled from 8 to 10 February 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre.

