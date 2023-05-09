Left Menu

Rupee falls 27 paise to close at 82.05 against US dollar

We expect USDINR spot to trade in between 81.60 to 82.75 in the near term, Choudhary added.On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 2.92 points lower at 61,761.33. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 1.55 points to 18,265.95.Foreign Institutional Investors FIIs were net buyers in the capital markets on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,123.76 crore, according to exchange data.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2023 16:17 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 16:00 IST
Rupee falls 27 paise to close at 82.05 against US dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee fell 27 paise to close at 82.05 (provisional) against the US currency on Tuesday, weighed down by a strong greenback against major rivals overseas and a muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.84 against the dollar and slipped below the 82 levels to close at 82.05 (provisional), down 27 paise from its previous close.

During the day, the rupee witnessed a high of 81.83 and a low of 82.15 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 81.78 against the dollar.

The rupee depreciated and is at its lowest level in two and half weeks on the positive US Dollar index. However, soft crude oil prices cushioned the downside, said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.10 per cent to 101.47.

''US Dollar gained on risk aversion in global markets and as the Federal Reserve's Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey shows banks continued to tighten credit conditions for business and households, but it was better than expected,'' Choudhary added.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.88 per cent to USD 76.33 per barrel.

''We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on the strong Dollar amid safe haven appeal on the back of risk aversion in global markets and worries over a global economic slowdown.

''However, softening crude oil prices at higher levels and FII inflows may support the rupee at lower levels. Investors may remain cautious ahead of inflation data from India and the US later this week. We expect USD/INR spot to trade in between 81.60 to 82.75 in the near term,'' Choudhary added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 2.92 points lower at 61,761.33. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 1.55 points to 18,265.95.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,123.76 crore, according to exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023