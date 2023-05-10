China appoints Li Yunze as party chief of new financial regulatory body

China's Communist Party appointed Li Yunze, vice governor of Sichuan province, as the party chief of its new financial regulator, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said on its official WeChat account on Wednesday.

Reuters had reported earlier that Li would be named as the head of the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), as part of a broader restructuring of the country's financial regulatory regime, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. Li, 52, is vice governor of Sichuan province. Before that, he worked at state-owned China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) for more than two decades and was later moved to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) as vice president in July 2016.

The NFRA is a new government body under the State Council tasked with consolidating supervision over the multi-trillion dollar financial industry. It will replace the CBIRC and absorb some supervisory functions from the central bank and the securities regulator. China approved the establishment of the new regulator in March but has yet to formally unveil it.

Li has a pragmatic work style and his performance during his term in Sichuan was well recognised by upper-level officials, paving the way for his promotion, a source who worked with Li said. Li is a native of Yantai city in Shandong province. He majored in Management Engineering of Capital Construction and Basics of Marxism at Tianjin University from 1989 to 1993.

His appointment is part of a broader reshuffle of regulatory positions after the ruling Communist Party's leadership transition at its once-a-five-year congress. The party has tightened its grip over the finance sector. China will also

set up the Central Financial Commission run by the party, which will be responsible for the top-level design, development and supervision of the financial sector, according to a reorgnization plan approved by the parliament in March.

China aims to complete its institutional reform at the central government-level by the end of 2023, according to the plan. Li's appointment also comes as people with more international experience are leaving government, replaced by officials with homegrown backgrounds.

In March, China unexpectedly retained

Yi Gang as its central bank governor. Sources had told Reuters that Zhu Hexin, chairman of state-run financial conglomerate CITIC Group Corp, was likely to succeed Yi as head of the central bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)