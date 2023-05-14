Left Menu

J-K: Udhampur wheat farmers opt for modern technology to thresh crops

Earlier, due to the non-availability of thresher machines in rural areas, farmers used to manually thresh the wheat crop and it used to take 9-10 days depending on the quantity of the crop. But now with the help of modern thrashers, it takes two or three hours to thresh wheat crops, farmers say.

ANI | Updated: 14-05-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 08:23 IST
J-K: Udhampur wheat farmers opt for modern technology to thresh crops
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Udhampur (Jammu Kashmir) [India], May 14 ( ANI): Wheat farmers in far-flung Kambal Danga Panchayat in Udhampur district are opting to thresh their crops with a tractor thresher. Wheat tractor thresher saves time and energy and increases efficiency to do more farm work, say farmers here, said the farmers. Earlier, due to the non-availability of thresher machines in rural areas, farmers used to manually thresh the wheat crop and it used to take 9-10 days depending on the quantity of the crop. But now with the help of modern thrashers, it takes two or three hours to thresh wheat crops, farmers say.

Wheat threshing work is going on in Panchayat Kambal danga where many farmers thresh their wheat crop with the help of Modern technology Tractor thresher Machines. They get these tractor-thrasher machines as part of the Jammu and Kashmir government's plan to modernise the agricultural sector of the Union territory.

Ashok Kumar, a young farmer from Kambal Danga panchayat, said that for a long time, he faced hardship during the cutting of Wheat crops as he used to do everything manually and it took a very long time but thanks to the government's drive to modernising the agricultural sector now thrashing of wheat work have become easy. Shashi Paul, Sarpanch Panchayat Halqa Kambal Danga of district Udhampur, said that modernization in the agriculture sector eases the work of farmers. He added that work which takes 9-10 days now reduces to hours.

Sanjeev Gupta Agriculture extension officer said that they cover 21 Panchayat here and under the Guidance of the Agriculture Sub Divisional officer they conduct the thrashing of the wheat crops here at Kambal danga Panchayat of District Udhampur. Shiv Parshotam Jyoti Sub Divisional Agriculture officer in Udhampur said that they give hybrid seeds to the farmers due to this bumper crop produced this year. However, recent unseasonal rainfall damaged a few crops here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023