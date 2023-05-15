Odisha: BJD MLA Deepali Das takes oath on birthday of slain father

Newly elected MLA of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and daughter of slain Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das, Deepali Das, took oath on Monday, the day of her late father's birthday. After swearing-in as MLA of Jharsuguda, Dipali Das said, "It is a very emotional moment for me that I have taken oath on his birthday. I have promised CM Naveen Patnaik that I will always take care of the Jharsuguda people."

She said that she took oath by saying that she will serve the people of her constituency while adhering to all rules and constitutional principles. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) fielded Deepali in the constituency of her father. On Saturday, she emerged victorious with a margin of 48,721 votes in the Jharsuguda by-election after defeating BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy.

Deepali secured a total of 1,07,198 votes, BJP's Tankadhar Tripathy got 68,477 votes and Congress candidate Tarun Pandey managed to secure 4,496 votes, as per the Election Commission. Speaking after the huge victory, Deepali on Sunday, said, "I would like to thank the people of Jharsuguda and our leader Naveen Patnaik for showing trust in me, This huge will belongs to the people of Jharsuguda, Party works and leader and the supporters who supported me to make it possible, I am committed to fulfilling the commitment made to the people and the dreams of my late father Naba Das."

She also thanked the people of Jharsuguda and said that this victory is of Naba Das. The bypoll was held following the alleged assassination of health minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29 by a police officer.

Biju Janta Dal President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Deepali and congratulated her for the landslide victory in the Jharsuguda bye-election, Patnaik suggested her to work for the welfare of the People of Jharsuguda and speed up the development process. Patnaik also expressed his gratitude to the people of Jharsuguda for making the BJD candidate win with a huge marine of votes.

Though there were nine candidates in the fray, the contest was restricted to three nominees: Deepali Das of the ruling BJD, Tarun Pandey of the Congress and BJP's Tankadhar Tripathy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)