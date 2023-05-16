Left Menu

Mumbai cybercrime: Man arrested from New Delhi for cheating job aspirants

A 30-year-old man from Delhi was arrested for allegedly cheating job aspirants, Mumbai Police said on Tuesday.

Mumbai cybercrime: Man arrested from New Delhi for cheating job aspirants
Accused arrested from Delhi in a cyber fraud case (Photo/ANI).
A 30-year-old man from Delhi was arrested for allegedly cheating job aspirants, Mumbai Police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Ravi Ashok Kumar Sharma, a native of Delhi.

Mumbai's Dahisar Cyber Police said that the accused used to tell people that he helps to provide jobs to aspiring students. "Mumbai's Dahisar Cyber Police has arrested one accused from Delhi, who first stole data from Naukri.com website in the name of getting a job. The arrested accused used to tell people that he worked to provide jobs to aspiring students," DCP Smita Patil said.

DCP Smita Patil further mentioned that a student after realizing that he has been cheated by the accused registered a complaint at Dahisar Cyber Police station. "A victim student was looking for a job on Naukri.com after completing his Navy diploma. The student had uploaded his complete profile on Naukri.com. A few days later he was contacted by a person named Ravi Sharma who promised him a job in the navy company. He was also given an offer letter in this regard. When the student went to Bangalore to join the job with that offer letter, the said company told that there is no such job available there. The student came to know that he has been cheated, the student returned to Mumbai and complained to the nearest Dahisar Cyber Police," DCP Patil said.

"After registering the case, Cyber police started looking into the matter and found a contact number and profile of the accused," she added. Police further mentioned that 4 ATM cards and 2 mobile phones and around Rs 4.5 lakh have been recovered from his possession.

Further investigation is underway in this matter. (ANI)

