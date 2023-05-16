Left Menu

Telangana: Man arrested at Hyderabad airport with gold worth Rs 21 lakh

30 AM on May 16 was intercepted by Customs Air Intelligence officers of Hyderabad Customs, RGIA," a customs official said.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 23:09 IST
Telangana: Man arrested at Hyderabad airport with gold worth Rs 21 lakh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger who arrived from Jeddah was arrested at Hyderabad Airport on Tuesday for carrying 403 grams of gold valued at more than Rs 21 lakh, Hyderabad Customs said. "Based on specific information received, a male passenger who arrived from Jeddah by Indigo flight 6E-068 at 8:30 AM on May 16 was intercepted by Customs Air Intelligence officers of Hyderabad Customs, RGIA," a customs official said.

The Customs Department said that three capsules of gold in paste form were recovered from the passenger after a thorough check of the passenger. "After thoroughly checking the person and baggage, three capsules of gold in paste form with a weight of 403 gms were found to be concealed in the passenger's rectum," the official said.

"The smuggled gold weighing 403 gms which is valued at Rs 21, 63,707 /- was seized. After landing in Hyderabad, the passenger planned to carry the gold to Jaipur via a domestic flight," the official added. The person has been arrested under relevant sections and further investigation is underway in this matter.

Earlier on May 14, a passenger, who arrived from Riyadh was arrested at Hyderabad Airport for carrying 14 gold bars valued at more than Rs 67 lakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023