J-K: ADGP Jammu zone holds security, law and order review meeting in Kathua

Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh convened a security, law and order /crime review meeting and reviewed the overall functioning of district Police Kathua with all supervisory officers and SHOs of the district on Wednesday, an official statement said. During the meeting, ADGP Jammu Zone emphasized the strengthening of Inter-State Naka points, and National Highway Nakas and keeping a check on the transportation of drugs, and weapons.

"ADGP Jammu Zone also emphasised on effective prosecution of NDPS cases and other cases of tenuous nature to ensure that the cases end in conviction. ADGP suggested measures to realign the deployment of the police force in the district so as to get the maximum desired results," an official statement said. In the meeting, ADGP also urged the officers to strengthen the intelligence grid in the region.

"He emphasized upon the officers to strengthen the intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for timely action by the forces and to take appropriate countermeasures to prevent evil attempts of terrorists," an official statement said. The ADGP also mentioned that anti-tunnelling exercises and anti-drone activities along International Border (IB) should be conducted on a regular basis to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

DIG JKS Range Shakti Pathak, SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal, Addl. SP Kathua Paramjeet Singh along with other officials were present at the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)