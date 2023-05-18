Left Menu

J-K: ACS Dulloo shares strategies for capacity building of resource persons for formation of Farmers Producer Organisations

Dulloo mentioned the recent launch of a learning management system for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. The system offers courses in four languages and includes written text materials, multiple-choice questions and modularized content.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 08:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 08:35 IST
Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, at a meeting with officials (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department (APD), Atal Dulloo, on Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the capacity building of resource persons for the formation of Farmers Producer Organizations (FPOs) under Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) here at Civil Secretariat, an official statement informed. The meeting was attended by Secretary APD, Directors of Animal Husbandry Jammu/ Kashmir, Director of Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Director Horticulture (P&M), Directors of Horticulture Jammu/ Kashmir, Technical Officers, representatives from MANAGE Hyderabad and other stakeholders, both in person and through online mode.

The statement informed that the primary focus of the meeting was to deliberate on a training program for resource persons, which would be conducted by MANAGE Hyderabad. During the meeting, Atal Dulloo emphasized the importance of policy support and comprehensive training for key resource persons. "He also highlighted the significance of supervising and supporting the training for Krishi Mitras," it added.

Dulloo mentioned the recent launch of a learning management system for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. The system offers courses in four languages and includes written text materials, multiple-choice questions and modularized content, he added. ACS reaffirmed the commitment to implementing national policies in Jammu and Kashmir. "He stressed on the importance of bridging the gaps between the central policies and their effective implementation on the ground," the statement added.

MANAGE Hyderabad shared valuable feedback and suggestions during the meeting, which were duly acknowledged by the ACS for active consideration, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

