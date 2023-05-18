Left Menu

Man shot dead near Jama Masjid in Delhi

According to the police, "A PCR call was received at 1.40 am stating that firing had been noticed neat Jama Masjid. Upon receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and found that the injured had been shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead."

A man was killed in an alleged firing incident near Ya-Rub-Chala De Hotel in Delhi's Jama Masjid on Wednesday late night, said the police. According to the police, "A PCR call was received at 1.40 am stating that firing had been noticed neat Jama Masjid. Upon receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and found that the injured had been shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead."

The deceased has been identified as Sameer (30) who was the brother-in-law of the hotel owner. The primary probe into the incident suggested that some unidentified person had fired upon the deceased who received a bullet injury on his head, police said.

The reason behind the firing the yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the police have registered the case under the appropriate sections and initiated the investigation to nab the alleged accused.

More details are awaited. In a similar incident, on May 14, a firing incident was reported in Delhi's Krishna Nagar at Friends Centre market after the accused had a quarrel with a group of persons.

"At about 11:45 am, our beat staff received information about a firing near Friends Centre Market, Krishna Nagar. Upon verification, it was found that one person namely Sonu who came out of the gym had a quarrel with a group of known persons. One of the persons present at the spot fired from a pistol," a police official said. "No one was injured in the firing. The accused are known to the victim and they have previous enmity over a property dispute," the official said.

Police further mentioned that a case has been registered and a few persons have been rounded off in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

