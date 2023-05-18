Left Menu

Britain's Unite union inks deal with China’s CNOOC

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 15:57 IST
Britain's Unite union on Thursday said it has signed a recognition deal with offshore operator China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), covering around 140 workers on the Buzzard, Scott, and Golden Eagle platforms in the North Sea.

CNOOC runs the Buzzard oilfield which feeds into the Forties crude oil stream underpinning the Brent oil price benchmark. Hundreds of offshore workers in the British North Sea have taken strike action over pay this year.

