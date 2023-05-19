Left Menu

NTPC is India’s largest Power Utility with core business of power generation having a total installed capacity of 72 GW (including JVs and subsidiaries).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 21:08 IST
NGEL and HMEL to explore opportunities in generation of Green Hydrogen and Green Chemicals
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In order to realize green energy and green hydrogen objectives and the GOI’s efforts towards energy transition, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and HPCL Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi today. The MoU was signed by Shri V. V. Sivakumar, GM(NGEL) and Shri Girish Ghildiyal, GM(HMEL) in the presence of Shri Mohit Bhargava, CEO(NGEL) and Shri Harak Banthia, CFO (HMEL).

The MoU envisages collaborating in the field of Renewable Energy through sourcing 250 MW RE-RTC (Round-The-Clock) power to meet the requirement of HMEL and also exploring opportunities in the Green Hydrogen business & its derivatives (Green Ammonia & Green Methanol).

NTPC is India’s largest Power Utility with core business of power generation having a total installed capacity of 72 GW (including JVs and subsidiaries). As part of increasing its renewable energy portfolio, a fully owned subsidiary has been formed as “NTPC Green Energy Limited” (NGEL) which shall take up Renewable Energy Parks and Projects including business in the area of Green Hydrogen, Energy Storage Technologies, and Round the Clock RE Power.

HPCL Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL), is a Joint Venture between HPCL and Mittal Energy Investments Pvt Ltd. which is an integrated refining and petrochemical company in India. HMEL is engaged in the business of superior petroleum and petrochemical products and operates the Guru Gobind Singh Refinery (GGSR) with 11.3 MMTPA capacity at Bathinda, Punjab.

(With Inputs from PIB)

