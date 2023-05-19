Left Menu

IAF chief visits Air Force Station Tughlakabad, appreciates role of Base Repair Depot

Indian Air Force Chief VR Chaudhari visited the Air Force Station Tughlakabad, a premier Base Repair Depot (BRD) and its lodger units, on Friday, informed a press release.

IAF Chief VR Chaudhari during inspection (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited the Air Force Station Tughlakabad, a premier Base Repair Depot (BRD) and its lodger units, on Friday. The Air Chief Marshal was received by Air Cmde Rishi Seth VSM, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Force Station Tughlakabad.

The Air Chief Marshal met key personnel of the depot and its lodger units. He visited various production wings, sites and the newly created Station Historical Cell depicting the evolution of 7 BRD and its contributions. During the visit, he appreciated the role played by the Depot in providing repair and overhaul facilities to a plethora of Guided Weapon systems and allied radar systems pan Indian Air Force, the release stated.

VR Chaudhary inspected various indigenisation efforts of the unit in the field of Guided Weapons namely Surface to Air Missile with Assured Retaliation (SAMAR) and Missile Supply Vehicle (MSV), Poly Urethane Foam (PUFF) Panel based Combat Cabins, Pilot Rescue Cradle and Foreign Object Damage (FOD) Barrier. He lauded the involvement and enthusiasm of all the personnel in ensuring support to operational units and efforts on indigenisation towards achieving 'Atmanirbharta' or 'self-reliance', the release further added. (ANI)

