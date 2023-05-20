Six of family drown in seawater in Gujarat's Bharuch

At least six members of a family allegedly drowned in the seawater in the Bharuch city of Gujarat, police said late Friday night. The incident took place at Dajej Beach in Bharuch when a family hailing from Muller Village had gone for a picnic.

Police said that two people are undergoing treatment in a private hospital. "Six members of a family of Muller village who went for a picnic on the Dahej beach of Bharuch have died due to drowning in the seawater. Two people are undergoing treatment in a private hospital," Leena Patil, DSP, Bharuch said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)