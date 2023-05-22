Left Menu

"Timely action by municipality officials could have saved life": Bommai after woman dies getting suck in Bengaluru waterlogged underpass

Bommai said, "It was painful that the life of a woman was snuffed out in rains that lashed only for a few hours in the State capital on Sunday."

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 15:25 IST
"Timely action by municipality officials could have saved life": Bommai after woman dies getting suck in Bengaluru waterlogged underpass
Karnataka former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday accused the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials of negligence in taking up precautionary measures against heavy rains, despite warnings from the Meteorological Department. Talking to the media persons in Bengaluru, Bommai said, "It was painful that the life of a woman was snuffed out in rains that lashed only for a few hours in the State capital on Sunday."

"Heavy rains and underpass waterlogging happened earlier also but I don't remember any death happening before...this (death) could have been avoided and timely action by BBMP could have saved the life. There are some lapses, needs to look into it": Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on the death of techie due to the waterlogging in the underpass He added that this incident took place only due to the negligence of the BBMP officials. Soon after the incident, the civic body officials never went to the rescue of the affected people.

"We have formed SDRF teams in Bengaluru but that needs to be launched and given more work. The Meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in the next five days," he said. He added, "Required precautions must be taken on war footing as several trees have fallen across the city. Those trees have not been cleared yet. If allowed as it remains, there will be chaos in Bengaluru."

He further said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must take immediate steps in this direction. In BBMP, some officials work continuously and many don't work at all. Proper planning must be done in advance". An FIR was registered at Bengaluru's Halasuru Gate Police Station in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman after a car gets submerged in the flooded underpass in Bengaluru's K.R. Circle on Sunday, police said.

The woman has been identified as Bhanurekha. An FIR was registered on the complaint filed by her brother Sandeep. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met the family members of 23-year-old woman Bhanurekha who died after drowning in the waterlogged underpass in the KR Circle area in Bengaluru.

Severe water-logging was witnessed in an underpass in the KR circle area in Bengaluru after heavy rain lashed the city. Earlier, several people stuck in the underpass were safely rescued and taken to the hospital. Heavy rainfall and hailstorms lashed Bengaluru on Sunday leading to severe water-logging in several parts of the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023