Left Menu

Punjab: Security forces douse fire around school premises, disaster averted

A major disaster was averted after the security forces doused the fire around the school premises in Punjab's Pathankot during the early hours of Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 08:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 08:06 IST
Punjab: Security forces douse fire around school premises, disaster averted
Visual of the spot (Photo/Twitter @prodefencejammu). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major disaster was averted after the security forces doused the fire around the school premises in Punjab's Pathankot during the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident happened in Pathankot around the Indian Heritage School and several lives and property were on the brink of fire.

"A major disaster averted at #IndianHeritageSchool, Pathankot through swift action of #GurjWarriors. Fast moving forest fire around school premises doused with strenuous efforts, saving precious lives & valuable property," PRO Defence Jammu said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global
4
A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

A young, fresh Martian impact crater captured by NASA's HiRISE camera

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023