Left Menu

HC set aside Delhi Mayor's decision of re-election of MCD Standing Committee, directs to declare Feb 24 poll results

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside the Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision calling for fresh elections of the six members to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)'s Standing Committee and directed her to declare the election results as per the voting held on February 24.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 16:27 IST
HC set aside Delhi Mayor's decision of re-election of MCD Standing Committee, directs to declare Feb 24 poll results
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside the Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision calling for fresh elections of the six members to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)'s Standing Committee and directed her to declare the election results as per the voting held on February 24. The bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav on Tuesday passed the order on two petitions moved by Delhi BJP's councillors Shikha Roy and Kamaljeet Sehrawat challenging Mayor Shelly Oberoi's decision to declare a vote invalid during MCD's standing committee election.

The bench while passing the order remarked that decision to declare a vote invalid was bad in law. The court ordered that rejected ballot should be counted. Earlier the Court had stayed the re-election of the Standing Committee of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, which was scheduled to held on February 27, 2023.

On February 24, 2023, chaos broke out after Delhi Mayor had declared one vote invalid in the election to six members of the Standing Committee. The court had earlier stated that the Mayor's decision to announce re-elections without declaring the results of the previous poll "prima facie violates regulations". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023