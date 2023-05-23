Left Menu

"Grateful": CM Sarma expresses gratitude to Amit Shah ahead of day-long visit to Assam

Union Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on May 25 for a day-long visit to attend a programme in Guwahati where the Assam government will distribute 44,703 appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates of various government departments.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 23:37 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday extended gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will distribute nearly 45,000 appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates as part of the celebration of the second year of the state government. Union Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on May 25 for a day-long visit to attend a programme in Guwahati where the Assam government will distribute 44,703 appointment letters to the newly recruited candidates of various government departments.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, "How grateful to Hon Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for having agreed to bless 44703 new recruits as part of the celebration of 2nd year of our government. The moment is especially gratifying as we move forward towards fulfilling our commitment of 1 lakh jobs." The state government has organized a programme at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati to distribute the appointment letters where Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said in a press conference held in Guwahati that, appointment letters to 44703 successful candidates were to be distributed during the programme. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present in the programme. The Union Home Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University on the same day," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister also said that, in July this year the state government will publish additional advertisements for 22765 posts of the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

