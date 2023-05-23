Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders meet Governor in connection with Vivekananda Reddy murder case

The senior leaders of Andhra Pradesh's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday called on the state governor Justice (Retd) Abdul Nazir, regarding the latest developments in the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy. Talking to media persons after the meeting, the senior TDP leader, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said, "Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a strange situation where the CBI is getting scared of the ruling YSRCP. The murder case of Vivekananda Reddy, the paternal uncle of the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has taken several turns."

"Several shocking facts are coming to light in the CBI investigation in the case and the CBI has come to a conclusion that the YSRCP MP, Avinash Reddy, tried to distort the evidence and that he is the key witness in the case", Rao said. Rao asked, "How Avinash Reddy could spend a whooping Rs 100 crore to approach the High Court and the Supreme Court for getting anticipatory bail?"

"Though the CBI has summoned the YSRCP MP three times till now, on some pretext or the other he is escaping", Rao said and added, "Felt that all these development as per the directions from the Tadepalli palace." "The State police system is trying to protect Avinash, who is an accused in the murder case and we have informed this to the Governor," the TDP leader said.

Rao also alleged that the State Government is scared of the CBI and also vice versa, adding that this is a strange situation prevailing only in Andhra Pradesh and nowhere else in the country. "The CBI officials were sitting in the District Superintendent of Police (SP) office for eight hours on Monday, why the police failed to provide security to them," he asked.

The TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, said, "Why the police failed to control the YSRCP goondas?" he asked. The party MLA, Gadde Ram Mohan, and the party senior leader, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, were among those who called on the Governor.

YSRCP leader Vivekananda Reddy was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)