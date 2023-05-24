Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly becomes brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism

"It's a matter of great pride that the former captain of the Indian cricket team Shri Sourav Ganguly Ji has accepted our proposal to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism. Had a telephonic conversation with him today. I am confident that Shri Ganguly Ji's participation will definitely give an impetus to the state's tourism sector," Tripura CM tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 24-05-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 07:48 IST
Sourav Ganguly becomes brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism
Cricketer Sourav Ganguly meets Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly has accepted the offer to become the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said. In addition to this, Saha held a telephonic conversation with Ganguly later accepting the offer.

"It's a matter of great pride that the former captain of the Indian cricket team Shri Sourav Ganguly Ji has accepted our proposal to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism. Had a telephonic conversation with him today. I am confident that Shri Ganguly Ji's participation will definitely give an impetus to the state's tourism sector," Tripura CM tweeted on Tuesday. Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury met the former Captain of the Indian Cricket team, Ganguly at his residence at Behala and proposed him to be the brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism and he happily accepted the same.

Uttam Kumar Chakma, secretary, of Tripura Tourism and Director, and Tapan Kumar Chakma were also present with the tourism minister during the courtesy visit at the residence at Behala in Kolkata on Tuesday, tourism sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit today

SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit toda...

 Global
2
Small queues, confusion over rules at some as Rs 2000 note exchange window opens

Small queues, confusion over rules at some as Rs 2000 note exchange window o...

 India
3
Coercion is China's modus operandi, whether in domestic cotton fields or economically abroad

Coercion is China's modus operandi, whether in domestic cotton fields or eco...

 Global
4
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023