Police busts gay sextortion rackets in Delhi, 4 arrested

Delhi police on Friday busted two gay sextortion rackets active in South-East Delhi and arrested four persons who allegedly used to trap victims through a social media application. Police recovered two mobile phones allegedly used in the offence from the possession of the accused.

District Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Rajesh Deo said that the accused used a social media APP 'GRINDER' to trap the victims. "Two gay sextortion rackets active in the southeast district have been busted. Four accused have been arrested," DCP Deo added.

"The victims, due to fear of stigma, surrendered to the illegal demands of the accused persons and transferred the extorted money to accounts of accused persons," the official said. He further added that three accused were arrested on the basis of the transaction trail.

In the first case, police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 384, 342, 506, and 34, at Amar Colony Police Station after receiving a complaint and started an investigation. "Two criminals identified as Arun Kumar (22), a resident of Gali No. 6 Looni-2, Ghaziabad and Vishal Kohli (24), a resident of Gali No. 5, Loni-2, Ghaziabad were arrested within 4-5 hours of the operation," police said.

Police said that Rajesh Kumar (42), a resident of Sahabad Diary, Delhi was also apprehended during the course of the investigation. Regarding the second incident, the police started an investigation after receiving a complaint.

During the investigation, accused Anuj alias Banda (21), a resident of House No. 138, Sarita Vihar, was arrested. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)