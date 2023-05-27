Power Finance Corp net profit rises 44 pc to Rs 6,128 cr in March quarter
- Country:
- India
State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Saturday posted an over 44 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6,128.63 crore in March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.
The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 4,295.90 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing.
Total income in the quarter rose to Rs 20,074.11 crore from Rs 18,873.55 crore in the same period a year ago.
The consolidated net profit of the company in fiscal 2022-23 also increased to Rs 21,178.59 crore from Rs 18,768.21 crore in the previous financial year.
In the fiscal, total income grew to Rs 77,625.19 crore as against Rs 76,344.92 crore in 2021-22.
The company's board has recommended a final dividend Rs 4.50 per equity share on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 per share for FY 2022-23.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Berger Paints Q4 down 15.6% to Rs 186cr, Revenue up 11.7% to Rs 2,443.6 cr
Aryan Khan bribery case: Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede closed deal for Rs 18 cr, ignored incriminating chats, says CBI FIR
Sports News Roundup: Djokovic fumes at Norrie's 'attitude' in fiery clash; Cardinals blitz Brewers 18-1 and more
DLF's net debt down 73pc in FY23 to Rs 721cr; Net debt of DLF-GIC JV reduces to Rs 18,772cr
ITC Q4 net profit rises 22 pc to Rs 5,225 cr; revenue up 7 pc at Rs 18,799 cr