MP: Bhopal NIA court sends 3 accused held from Jabalpur in connection with ISIS-linked terror module to police remand till June 3

The three accused identified as Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid, residents of Jabalpur. They were arrested in a joint operation of Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and NIA on Saturday morning after overnight raids were conducted at 13 locations in Jabalpur on May 26-27.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 08:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 08:26 IST
Accused being produced before the court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Bhopal on Saturday sent three accused held from Jabalpur in connection with ISIS-linked terror module to police remand till June 3. The three accused identified as Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid, residents of Jabalpur. They were arrested in a joint operation of Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and NIA on Saturday morning after overnight raids were conducted at 13 locations in Jabalpur on May 26-27.

After that, the accused were brought from Jabalpur and presented before the NIA court in Bhopal on Saturday evening. The court sent them to police remand till June 3. According to an official release, a host of sharp-edged weapons, ammunition (including prohibited bore), incriminating documents and digital devices were also seized during the searches.

"The NIA had, on May 24, registered a case (RC-14/2023/NIA/DLI), during its investigations into the pro-ISIS activities of Mohammad Adil Khan, who came to the agency's notice in August 2022. The NIA learnt that he and his associates were involved in disseminating ISIS propaganda through social media platforms, as well as through on-ground 'Dawah' programmes, in order to unleash violent terror attacks in India at the instance of ISIS. The module had been conducting meetings/Dars in local Masjids and houses and hatching plans and conspiracies to spread terror in the country", the statement read. The release further stated, "Investigations revealed that the three accused were highly radicalised and were determined to carry out violent jihad. They were engaged in collecting funds, disseminating ISIS propaganda material, motivating and recruiting youth, and trying to procure arms and ammunition with the objective of carrying out terrorist acts."

As per the statement, Syed Mamoor Ali had created a local group/Tanzeem by the name of 'Fisabilillah' and was also operating a WhatsApp group by the same name. "Along with his associates, he was trying to procure Pistols and was in contact with a Jabalpur-based illegal arms supplier for this purpose", the statement added. The statement further said, "A staunch ISIS follower and supporter, Adil had managed to assemble an active group of Jabalpur-based like-minded radicalised individuals. Some of the module members were already contemplating Hijrat (flight) to conflict theatres, while others had plans to form a local outfit for carrying out violent jihad in India, according to the NIA investigations."

"Adil was also running multiple YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp channels for motivating and recruiting youth into the ISIS fold", the release added. Investigations further showed that Shahid had also planned to procure weapons including Pistols, IEDs and even grenades for violent attacks in India, as mentioned in the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

