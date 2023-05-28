Left Menu

Mumbai: RTI activist arrested for 'derogatory remarks' against PM Modi, Amit Shah

"RTI activist Gulam Qazi arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on social media," said Mumbai Police.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 08:27 IST
Right to Information Activist (RTI) Gulam Qazi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An RTI activist was arrested on Saturday for allegedly making 'derogatory remarks' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on social media, police said. "RTI activist Gulam Qazi arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on social media," said Mumbai Police.

According to the police, a case was registered under relevant sections of IPC at Sakinaka police station against RTI activists. "The accused allegedly threatened them," police added.

Earlier in April, Police arrest arrested the person who wrote a letter threatening to launch a suicide bomb attack on PM Modi during his visit to Kochi. The accused was identified as Xavier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

