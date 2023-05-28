India's strength lies in its diversity: PM Modi during 101 episode of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the 'Yuva Sangam' initiative during the 101st episode of MannKiBaat and said that India's strength lies in its diversity and there is a lot to see in our country. "India's strength lies in its diversity. There is a lot to see in our country. Keeping this in view, the Ministry of Education has taken an excellent initiative named 'Yuvasangam'. The objective of this initiative is to increase People to People Connect as well as to give an opportunity to the youth of the country to mingle with each other. Higher educational institutions in various states have been linked to it," said PM Modi during the 101st episode of MannKiBaat.

PM Modi said that in the first round of Yuva Sangam, about 1,200 youths toured 22 states of the country. Everyone who has been a part of it is returning with such memories, which will remain etched in their hearts for the rest of their lives. He said, "We have seen that CEOs, Business leaders of many big companies have spent time in India as Back-Packers. When I meet leaders of other countries, many a time they also tell me that they had gone to visit India in their youth."

He added, "There is so much to know and see in India that your curiosity will only increase every time. I hope that after coming to know of these exciting experiences, you too will definitely be inspired to travel to different parts of the country." Prime Minister Modi also spoke to two youngsters, each from Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar. Under the 'Yuva Sangam' people-to-people initiative, the youngsters visited Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu respectively.

While talking to one delegate of Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi said, "You should write a blog on your experiences in the Yuva Sangam, how you enrolled in it, how your experience in Rajasthan has been, so that the youth of the country know the significance and greatness of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, what this scheme is all about... how youths can take advantage of it, you should write a blog full of your experiences... then it will be useful for many people to read." He also encouraged Vishakha, the delegate from Bihar to share her experience of Yuva Sangam and Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat on social media regarding the welcome and hospitality that she received in Tamil Nadu.

"So Vishakha, do write a blog and share this experience on social media, firstly, of this Yuva Sangam, then of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat' and then the warmth you felt in Tamil Nadu, and the welcome and hospitality that you received. You were showered with the love of Tamil people, tell all these things to the country," the PM said while interacting with Bihar delegate, Vishakha. PM Modi's monthly radio programme recently completed its 100th episode which was aired on April 26 live across the country.

The 100th edition of the 'Mann ki Baat' programme made its global broadcast on April 30. The programme was also broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, became a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on Sunday morning. Ahead of the inauguration, the PM also felicitated the construction workers with traditional shawls and handed over mementoes. 'Sarv-dharma' prayers were held at the new Parliament building, with priests from different religions reciting the traditional verses. After performing puja, PM Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)