Assam State Zoo welcomes five new inmates

Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati has welcomed five new inmates. Out of five new inmates, one is Giraffe and two are Zebras. It was after three decades that the zoo was lodging Zebras.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 08:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 08:24 IST
Assam State Zoo welcomes Zebras after three decades(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati has welcomed five new inmates. Out of five new inmates, one is Giraffe and two are Zebras. It is after three decades that the zoo got Zebras. The female Giraffe aged 5 years has been brought from Patna, with the addition, the lone male Giraffe at the zoo found its mate. The two Zebras, one male and one female, have been brought from Mysore, Karnataka and they are 1 and 3 years old respectively, said the State Zoo authorities.

According to the authorities, new Zebras have come to Assam State Zoo after 30 years. Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has named the Zebras as Joy and Joya. "We brought two Zebras from Mysore Zoo and one Giraffe from Patna Zoo," said Indrani Borgohain, Ranger of Assam State Zoo. "We also brought two Mandarin Ducks from Mysore Zoo. We are planning to exchange other animals also," she added.

Meanwhile, to help inmates beat the heat as the temperature is on the rise, the Assam State Zoo authorities have installed fans, water sprinklers, and showers. Besides installing fans to help animals to beat the heat, the zoo authorities have also made arrangements for shower, and bathtub facilities for the animals. Indrani Borgohain said that - "In the enclosures, we have installed fans and have made arrangements for the shower for black bear. For tigers, we have made arrangements for ponds and other facilities for animals."

"We have made arrangements for showers, and installed fans for animals to help the animals beat the heat. We have also made bathtubs for the animals and are monitoring the animals," said Rajani Kanta Deka, Chief Animal Keeper of Assam State Zoo. (ANI)

