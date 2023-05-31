J-K: Army organises medical, veterinary camp in Baramulla

Indian Army along with an NGO organized medical cum veterinary camp in villages near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Uri area of Baramulla district of North Kashmir. Medical cum veterinary camp was conducted under the aegis of the Pir Panjal Brigade. The camp was organised at Government Boys Medium School, Batgram Village (Soni village), near the Line of Control.

The camp saw the participation of 14 specialist doctors from Maharashtra, who provided their services under the auspices of the Borderless World Foundation. More than 200 individuals, including women, the elderly, and children received treatment from the medical team comprising general practitioners, medical specialists, ENT specialists, orthopedists, paediatricians, and gynaecologists among others.

The event was organised in association with the Pune-based NGO 'Borderless World Foundation'. Saurav, a member of the Borderless World Foundation, said most of the people in the area suffer from skin diseases. "There are many cases of skin diseases here. We're trying to create awareness on the same. Indian Army is providing the necessary help and medicines."

This medical camp marked a significant milestone, as it was the first of its kind to be held in such remote areas where access to basic amenities like healthcare, education, and food is limited. Additionally, free medicines were provided to the patients.

The joint efforts of the Indian Army and civilian doctors ensured that all patients received free health check-ups and consultations. The initiative reflects the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

The local residents of these LOC villages expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the army for organising this medical camp. Manzoor Ahmad, a villager, thanked the army for organising the camp saying that there have been no permanent medical facilities in the village and the locals depend on the men in uniform and the frequent camps arranged by them.

"The children, senior citizens and others are all treated here. The army has made all arrangements for everyone here. We want to thank them for holding such camps and awareness programmes in the village", he said. Another villager, Syed Nazir, said that the camps benefit them but as well as those in neighbouring villages.

"The army brought specialist doctors for check-ups. Children, women and people battling different ailments could benefit from this", he added. (ANI)

