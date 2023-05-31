"He pressurised to change religion...tried to kill me": Mumbai-based model on Ranchi man booked by police on rape charges

A Mumbai-based model, who was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a resident from Ranchi, has said that the accused was pressuring her to "change religion" and had "tried to kill" her. A case was registered against the accused Tanveer Akhtar Mohd Lake Khan at Mumbai's Versova police station following a complaint by the woman. The case has been transferred to Ranchi Police.

The woman alleged that the accused met her with a false name and she discovered his real name later. "He was putting pressure on me to marry him and convert my religion. All this started in the year 2020 when I joined his modelling agency. Earlier he told me that his name is Yash but after four months, I got to know that his real name is Tanveer Akhtar. He is sending my pictures to my family members and commenting on my social media posts. He also tried to kill me in Mumbai. After watching the film 'The Kerala Files', I got motivated to register a complaint against him," she said.

The victim said she joined the modelling agency in January, 2021, for the 15-day modelling workshop, but was told that the workshop will go for a longer period". She alleged that Tanveer Akhtar sent objectionable pictures to her family members to blackmail her.

"He also tried to kill me in Mumbai, which I have also mentioned in my complaint. He claims that no one will be able to harm him. He (Tanveer) sent my pictures to my family members and tried to take me away from them. He contacted my workplace and said that I am his wife and won't be working there. He also started commenting on my social media posts," she said. "My only aim is to work for my career. I came to Mumbai after persuading my parents to pursue modelling and acting," she added.

The victim alleged in her complaint to the Mumbai police that she is a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar and came to Ranchi in connection with a modelling workshop where she came in contact with the accused who has repeatedly raped her since 2021 and threatened and blackmailed her. She said the accused had also threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone The case was registered at Mumbai's Versova police station under sections 376(2)(N), 328, 506, 504, 323 of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act.

SSP Ranchi Kishor Kaushal said they are in touch with Mumbai Police. "The complainant lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police at Versova Police Station on May 29. Since the incident took place in Ranchi, this case was transferred to Ranchi Police. We have lodged a proper FIR and we are investigating this case. We are also in contact with Mumbai Police and the complainant. Further action will be taken," the police official told ANI.

Accused Tanveer Akhtar refuted allegations against him and accused the woman of circulating his "obscene" images and "blackmailing" her. "The allegations against me are completely false. She (complainant) worked at my agency. After my business went into loss due to her, I asked for compensation. She started blackmailing me. She circulated my obscene photos among my friends and relatives. She also took the help of her friends and boyfriend. She wanted to steal my data...she managed the data here so she had access to it," he said in a self-made video. (ANI)

