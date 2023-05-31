First 250MW unit of NHPC's Subansiri Lower project to be operational by Jan: official

The first 250-MW unit of state-run hydro power giant NHPC's under-construction Subansiri Lower project would be operational by January 2024, a top official has said.

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh chaired a meeting in New Delhi to review the progress of Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (2000 Mega Watts) located in Arunachal Pradesh/Assam being executed by NHPC Ltd, a power ministry statement said..

During the meeting, Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi assured that the company is striving to commission the first unit with 250 MW capacity in coming December or January 2024, it stated.

The minister reviewed the construction progress, safety aspects related to the project and preparedness required to be undertaken in view of the upcoming monsoon season..

The head of the Project presented the current status of the progress achieved in various work packages along with the detailing of safety considerations, its preparedness as per laid down technical standards in view of the ensuing monsoon months.

The project has achieved significant progress in dam concreting (14 blocks achieved top level of 210 meters and balance 2 blocks to be completed by June 2023), 37 meter of Dam height has been raised with a concrete pouring of more than 2.5 lakhs cubic meters during last 06 months which is a remarkable feat, it stated.

Further, it stated that the river-facing wall of the Power House has been raised up to a safe elevation of 116m and Tail Race Channel has been completed for all Units. The Water Conductor System is almost ready now.

The project has eight units of 250MW each totalling 2000MW. The construction of the project was started in 2005. It was to be completed by 2010. The project was delayed due to concerns over its impact on the environment.

