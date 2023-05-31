Left Menu

Bank credit to industry decelerates in April to 7 pc: RBI

Credit to micro and small industries registered a growth of 9.7 per cent in April 2023 29.8 per cent a year ago.RBI further said among major industries, credit growth y-o-y to basic metal metal products and petroleum, coal products nuclear fuels accelerated in April 2023 as compared with the corresponding month of the previous year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 20:41 IST
Bank credit to industry decelerates in April to 7 pc: RBI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Growth of bank credit to industry decelerated to 7 per cent in April 2023 as compared to the corresponding month in the previous year, according to Reserve Bank data.

The Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit – April 2023 of the RBI also said personal loans growth registered a growth of 19.4 per cent (y-o-y) in April 2023 as against 14.4 per cent a year ago, mainly driven by housing and vehicle loans.

Loan to agriculture and allied activities improved to 16.7 per cent (y-o-y) in April 2023 from 10.6 per cent a year ago.

''Credit to industry registered a growth of 7 per cent (y-o-y) in April 2023 as compared with 8 per cent in April 2022,'' it said. Size-wise, credit to large industry rose by 5.3 per cent as compared with 1.3 per cent a year ago. Credit growth of medium industries was 19.1 per cent as against 53.7 per cent last year. Credit to micro and small industries registered a growth of 9.7 per cent in April 2023 (29.8 per cent a year ago).

RBI further said among major industries, credit growth (y-o-y) to 'basic metal & metal products' and 'petroleum, coal products & nuclear fuels' accelerated in April 2023 as compared with the corresponding month of the previous year. Credit growth to 'chemicals & chemical products', 'food processing', 'infrastructure' and 'textiles' decelerated.

Bank credit growth to the services sector accelerated to 21.6 per cent annually in April 2023 from 11.2 per cent a year ago, primarily due to the improved credit offtake to non-banking financial companies and trade.

RBI said data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for April was collected from 40 select commercial banks, accounting for about 93 per cent of the total non-food credit deployed by all banks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023