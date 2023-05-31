Left Menu

Jharkhand: 7 IEDs planted by naxals in Chaibasa defused

The Chaibasa Police in a joint operation with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jharkhand Jaguar and BDS recovered seven IEDs planted by naxals from under the limits of the Tonto police station area for the second consecutive day.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:24 IST
Jharkhand: 7 IEDs planted by naxals in Chaibasa defused
Visual from the spot. (Photo/Source:Chaibasa Police). Image Credit: ANI
The Chaibasa Police in a joint operation with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jharkhand Jaguar and BDS recovered seven Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) planted by naxals from under the limits of the Tonto police station area for the second consecutive day. The IEDs were later defused in a controlled explosion, the police said.

On May 19, a 10-year-old child was killed after an IED exploded in the Tonto police station area in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, the police said. According to the Chaibasa Police, the IED was planted by Naxals with the aim of causing damage to security forces.

Security personnel including district police and CRPF rushed to the spot and recovered the body with the help of villagers and sent it for post-mortem in Sadar Hospital of Chaibasa. The deceased had gone to the Rolabrupi Jengagada forest to pluck kendu leaves when the IED planted by the Naxals exploded on Thursday evening, killing him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

