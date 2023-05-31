Left Menu

London equities fall as energy stocks dip; U.S. debt ceiling vote eyed

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:51 IST
London equities fall as energy stocks dip; U.S. debt ceiling vote eyed
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's commodity-heavy stock indexes slid on Wednesday as weak China economic data drove commodity prices lower, while sentiment remained fragile ahead of a crucial vote on the U.S. debt ceiling issue. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 logged a more than 5% drop in May, its worst May performance since 2015, as international factors like the U.S. debt deal uncertainty and worries of stalling global growth weighed on the minds of investors.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 also clocked a 3.6% monthly decline. For the day, the FTSE 100 dropped 1%, logging a fresh two-month low as heavyweight energy firms fell 2.7% after weak China economic data clouded the outlook for raw materials.

China-focused Prudential fell 6.1% after the life insurance firm said its finance chief would leave the company following an investigation into a recent hiring at the company showed his conduct had fallen short of standards. The bill to lift the U.S. government's debt ceiling is due to vote on Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"Until it (U.S. debt ceiling bill) has been verified through the House of Representatives, there seems to be a bit of concern," said Christopher Peters, trading floor manager at Accendo Markets. The mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.5%, weighed by a 6.2% drop in Drax Group after energy regulator Ofgem said it was investigating if the power firm was in breach of annual profiling reporting requirements.

In a bright spot, B&M European Retail SA surged 8.0% after the discount retailer forecast higher annual core profit. Entain shed 4.0% after the Ladbrokes-owner said it was likely to get slapped with a financial penalty as part of a probe.

Ocado Group slid 5.8% as the online supermarket and technology business is expected to be demoted to the FTSE 250 midcap index after Wednesday's close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023