BSF neutralizes Pakistani intruder near international border in J-K

The BSF troops deployed in the Jammu sector neutralized the intruder as he kept advancing towards border fencing despite warnings from the personnel.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 08:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 08:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) neutralized a Pakistani intruder near the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba area in the early hours of Thursday. The BSF troops deployed in the Jammu sector neutralized the intruder as he kept advancing towards border fencing despite warnings from the personnel.

"In the early hours of June 1, 2023, the alert BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement of a person who crossed IB from the Pakistan side in the Samba area," the BSF said in a statement. He was challenged by the troops but the intruder kept advancing towards border fencing, said the BSF, which is mandated to guard the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border.

"The troops fired on him and shot him dead. Further details are being ascertained," the BSF added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

