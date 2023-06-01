Macau's May casino revenue soars 366% year on year

Revenue in the world's biggest gambling hub Macau surged 366% to 15.6 billion patacas ($1.93 billion) in May year on year, bolstered by a national Labour Day holiday that saw hundreds of thousands of visitors flock to the special Chinese administrative region.

($1 = 8.0840 patacas)

