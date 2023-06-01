Left Menu

Haryana police arrest 10 sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldie Brar gang in Gurugram

"10 sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested. Seven of the 10 shooters were arrested in Bhondsi while they were planning to execute a crime. At the time of their arrest, these seven suspects were wearing police uniforms," said ACP Dahiya.

As many as 10 sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldie Brar gang have been arrested from Haryana's Gurugram, said the police on Thursday. According to Varun Dahiya, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crime, Gurugram, the accused have been identified as Jogendra alias Joga, Harjot Singh alias Nila, Sinderpal alias Bittu, Sandeep alias Deep, Ajay Isharwalia alias Punjabi, Rakesh Kumar alias Anil, Prince alias Golu, Dharmendra alias Dharma, Deepak alias Dilawar and Bharat alias Karan.

As per the police, seven out of the ten accused were arrested in Bhondsi, Gurugram where they had gathered on the instructions of Goldie Brar. "10 sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested. Seven of the 10 shooters were arrested in Bhondsi while they were planning to execute a crime. At the time of their arrest, these seven suspects were wearing police uniforms," said ACP Dahiya.

"They had gathered in Gurugram on the instructions of Goldie Brar. The arrested shooters belong to Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan," he added. The police said that five of these sharpshooters have various criminal cases registered against them. Based on a tip-off, the Gurugram police of sectors 17 and 31 launched an operation and arrested 7 people from there.

"When the police caught these people, all seven were present in the uniform of Haryana Police. After the interrogation of the arrested accused, it was revealed that they were not the real policemen but sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar," said the police. ACP Dahiya further also mentioned that based on the information of the arrested accused, the police arrested other three companions and all these sharpshooters had come to Gurugram to execute some big kidnapping incident and extort crores of rupees as ransom.

"Two vehicles have also been recovered from the possession of the accused," added the police. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

