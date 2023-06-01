Left Menu

CUET UG 2023 Phase 4 exam city slip to be out today

Earlier, the CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip for Phase 4 was supposed to be released on May 31 according to an NTA announcement, but it was postponed till further notice.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:26 IST
CUET UG 2023 Phase 4 exam city slip to be out today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The city intimation slip for Phase 4 of the Common University Entrance Test UG 2023 which is scheduled to take place from June 5 to June 8 will be released today, said UGC Chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday. "CUET-UG 2023: NTA will release the city information slips tonight and admit cards tomorrow for the fourth phase starting on 5th June," Kumar said in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/mamidala90/status/1664260419236814850?s=20 CUET UG 2023 Phase 4 will take place from June 5 to June 8.

Earlier, the CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip for Phase 4 was supposed to be released on May 31 according to an NTA announcement, but it was postponed till further notice. The candidates can download exam city slip by following the steps given below-

1. Visit the official website of CUET UG 2023 2. On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2023 Phase 4 Exam City Slip link available

3. Login with the credentials to the portal 4. CUET UG 2023 Phase 4 Exam City Slip will appear on the screen

5. Download and take a printout of the same for future use As per the NTA, in the CUET city intimation slip, the date, shift of the examination, subjects and medium chosen during the online application are mentioned.

"Candidates who have chosen subjects other than those being displayed in the city intimation slip, will be issued subsequently. The city slip for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates will also be released soon," read the official notice on NTA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023