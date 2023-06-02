Amit Shah directs MHA, NDMA to develop comprehensive software by March 2024 carrying scientific data on disaster

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs and National Disaster Management Authority to develop a comprehensive software by March 2024, in which scientific data will be made available to all the early warning agencies immediately for dissemination to the disaster management agencies. Shah's direction came while he was chairing a high-level meeting here in the national capital to review overall preparedness for flood management in the context of the upcoming monsoon.

He said that foreign expert agencies should also be roped in for developing this software and added that in the 'Aapda Mitra' scheme of the Government, traditional divers in villages should also be imparted disaster rescue training The Home Minister also reviewed the long-term measures for the formulation of a comprehensive and overarching policy to mitigate the perennial flood problems of the country during the meeting.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are being made in the field of disaster management to help minimize the loss of lives and livelihoods during disasters. He said that five days rain and flood forecast currently being given by the India Meteorological Department and CWC is to be expanded to seven day forecast by the next monsoon season so that flood management can be further improved.

Union Home Minister directed the officials to continue to strengthen coordination between the Central and State agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods and rises in water levels in major catchment zones and areas of the country. He instructed that during the current flood season, the present and forecasted river levels must be monitored on an hourly basis and appropriate measures including monitoring of embankments, evacuation, temporary shelters etc. should be taken by all concerned stakeholders to respond to impending floods.

The Home Minister also advised specialized institutions like the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Central Water Commission (CWC) to continue to upgrade their technologies for more accurate weather and flood forecasts. He directed for timely dissemination of IMD warnings on lightning strikes to the public through SMS, TV, FM Radio and other mediums. Shri Amit Shah said that maximum publicity should be given to various mobile apps related to weather forecasting like 'Umang', 'Rain Alarm' and 'Damini', developed by the IMD, so that their benefits reach the targeted population. 'Damini' app triggers warning about lightning strikes three hours in advance which can help reduce losses to life and property.

Complying with the direction of the Union Home Minister given during last flood review meeting held on June 2, 2022, this app has now been made available in 15 languages for easy dissemination of information. Union Home Minister directed that there should be coherence in community awareness programmes being run by different agencies and it should be integrated to have the maximum effect since the community is the first responder.

In the meeting, presentations were made by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chairman, Central Water Commission (CWC), MoRTH, DoWR and GR, Railway Board, DG, NDRF and Director, NRSC (ISRO). They also briefed about the action to be taken or being taken on the directions given by the Union Home Minister in the flood review meeting, last year and the future plan of action for the current monsoon season. (ANI)

