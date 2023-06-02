Left Menu

Shahbad Dairy murder case: NCPCR summons doctor, DCP, DM to appear before it on June 7

They have been asked to appear with the victim's post-mortem copy, First Information Report (FIR) copy and details of action taken, respectively.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday sent summons to a senior resident doctor of Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District and District Magistrate, North District to appear before the commission on June 7 in the Shahbad Dairy murder case. They have been asked to appear with the victim's post-mortem copy, First Information Report (FIR) copy and details of action taken, respectively.

Sahil Khan allegedly stabbed and killed his 16-year-old girlfriend last Saturday in the daylight. On Thursday, Delhi's Rohini Court extended police custody of Sahil, for the next three days.

He was produced at the residence of the judge after the expiry of two days of police custody on Thursday. He was produced at the judge's residence in the morning due to security reasons. Duty Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Nidhi Chitkara extended the custody of Sahil for three days after hearing the submissions of Delhi police.

A CCTV grab of the incident shows Sahil purportedly stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife. He continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening. At one point a dog is seen approaching the spot. The police reached the crime spot after the local beat officer was informed by the locals about the incident about 10 minutes after the incident.

As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults. The police said that it had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station. (ANI)

