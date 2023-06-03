"Heartbreaking": Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Odisha train accident

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday said that the Odisha train accident that took place on Friday evening is "heartbreaking". Patel offered his condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their family members in the accident. "I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

The Gujarat Chief Minister has postponed all his public programs on Saturday as a mark of respect for the deceased, including the one planned to mark the completion of nine years of the BJP government at the centre. "In view of this tragedy, I have postponed all my public programs today, including the program planned today to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government," Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at Odisha's Balasore to take stock of the situation and meet the injured in the train mishap. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also arrived at the Balasore District Hospital to met the people who were injured in the train accident. Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy constituted a high-level committee to visit the Odisha accident site and extend its help in the relief and rescue operations. He has also held a high-level meeting with CMO officials to review the situation and coordinate with the officials of the Odisha CMO and Railway Department.

The death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha's Balasore reached 261, South Eastern Railways said on Saturday. The 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on its way to Howrah got derailed on Friday evening. Meanwhile, the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, coming from the opposite direction on the parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Around 12 of its coaches hit the stationary goods train on the third track. (ANI)

